Tech

Global Digital Map Market to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2025 | CAGR: 11.5%

Comment(0)

New York 15 May 2018, As per the new research study conducted by Bizwit Research & Consulting, Global Digital Map industry is poised to raise USD 8.8 billion by 2025. Key achievement factors, for example, expanding utilization of 3d Platforms and Advanced Technologies, uses of PDAs in Portable and Smart Devices, expanding utilization of Geospatial Information, expanding clients of Smartphone’s and web, expanding appropriation of Digital Maps among different verticals.

To view the summary or to request a sample copy of this report, please click the link mentioned below:

Global Digital Map Market to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2025 | CAGR: 11.5%

Global Digital Map Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, by Component (Solutions, Service) by Solution (Tracking & Telematics, Catchment Analysis, Risk Assessment & Disaster Management, Others) by Service (Consulting & Advisory, Deployment & Integration, Support & Maintenance) by Vertical (Government & Defence, Construction & Engineering, Automotive, Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World) 2017-2025 (USD Billion/Million)

The industry seems to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include ESRI, Google and so on. Other market players discussed in the report include Tom-tom, Mapbox, DigitalGlobe. New product launches, acquisitions, and mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. Additionally, the fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Key findings of the study:

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share, more than XX% of the total market in 2016.
an abundant rise in the number of smartphone and internet users has further increased market growth.
The Asia Pacific region will be the highest growing segment with respect to geographical segmentation by around XX%
Growth in the number of connected and semi-autonomous cars, estimated developments in self-driving and navigation technology, and a surge in the overall number of cars in developing countries are also expected to drive the growth.

Bizwit Research & Consulting LLP has considered the following segments for the study:

By Component:

Solutions
Service

By Solution:

Tracking & Telematics
Catchments Analysis
Risk Assessment & Disaster Management
Route Optimizing & Planning
Others

By Services:

Consulting & Advisory
Deployment & Integration
Support & Maintenance

By Vertical:

Energy & Utilities
Construction & Engineering
Logistics, Travel. & Transportation
Government & Defense
Automotive
Others

Regional Outlook

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Rest of the World

To get a sample of this report or to purchase a copy of the study, you can directly contact us. Or mail to us at: sales@bizwitresearch.com

Also Read
Tech

Outsourcing Software Development: Merits and Demerits

Outsourcing software development often occurs when a company can gain profit from sending work to external specialists. However, there are other important advantages to outsource than employing someone. When considering whether to outsource software development, the following merits and demerits should be taken into consideration: Merits of Outsourcing Cost factor: Cost is the utmost reason […]
Tech

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market 2018 – With Future Growth By Top Players Involved In The Market

Market Highlights: Additive manufacturing is a process that can build a three-dimensional object based on a CAD digital model.  AM uses an ‘additive’ process, where an object is built by applying materials in successive layers as per the CAD design. Unlike the conventional manufacturing, which involves ‘subtractive’ process (e.g., cutting, drilling, milling) and forming (bending, […]
Tech

Huawei B618 VS Huawei E5186 LTE Router

Since Huawei LTE WiFi router(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/huawei-4g-lte-wifi-router.html) is very popular in the global market, if you want to buy a 4G SIM router for home(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html)or office, you may consider Huawei B618 or predecessor model Huawei E5186. But what is the difference between the Huawei E5186 router and B618 CPE? And which one is better to buy? The […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *