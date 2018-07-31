Tech

Future Electronics and President Robert Miller Recognize Chuck Dinovo on His 30-Year Anniversary

Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

The company’s President, Robert Miller, recently congratulated Chuck Dinovo on the occasion of his 30th anniversary with the company.

Chuck began at Future Electronics in September of 1987, working as a Collection Clerk in the Credit Department in Bolton, Massachusetts, and he didn’t think he’d be there very long. “I started as a temporary employee for a two week assignment,” said Dinovo.

Over the years, Chuck has held various positions in Credit, including Assistant Credit Manager and Area Credit Manager. His current position is Regional Credit Manager.

“I’ve seen so many changes at Future over the years,” said Dinovo. “It’s been a privilege to participate in Future’s growth.”

Dinovo has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Franklin University, and an MBA from Assumption College. He has also served as the President of the National Electronics Distributors Credit Association – East (NEDCA).

When not working, Dinovo enjoys playing golf, and is active in his church parish.

The Founder and President of Future Electronics, Robert Miller, often refers to employees as “the company’s greatest asset.” Future Electronics places a high value on the dedication of its employees, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, free meal vouchers, and other gifts based on their length of tenure.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as providing differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®.

