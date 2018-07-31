Business

Food Safety Testing Market : Size, Industry Share, Growth, Analysis And Forecast Report By 2025

This report studies the global Food Safety Testing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Food Safety Testing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The rapid segment is estimated to account for the larger share in the food safety testing market, in terms of value, in 2017. Multifunctional testing options that offer time-efficient and flexible testing to its end users form a key driver fueling the growth of rapid technologies.

The pathogen segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the food safety testing market in 2017. Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, and Campylobacter are the major pathogens responsible for food contamination and toxicity. They account for major contaminants found in food and account for major number of food safety testing. Increasing incidences of foodborne illness, globally, due to pathogen outbreaks is driving the pathogen segment.

In 2017, the global Food Safety Testing market size was 12900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 23200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

  • SGS SA
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • Intertek Group
  • Bureau Veritas
  • ALS Limited
  • Merieux NutriSciences
  • TuV SuD
  • TuV Nord Group
  • AsureQuality
  • Microbac Laboratories
  • Genetic ID NA
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Traditional
  • Rapid

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Meat & poultry
  • Dairy
  • Processed foods
  • Fruits & vegetables
  • Others (cereals & grains)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Safety Testing are as follows:

  • History Year: 2013-2017
  • Base Year: 2017
  • Estimated Year: 2018
  • Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

 

