Environment

EnviPharm2019

Comment(0)

International Conference on Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology scheduled to be held in Paris, France during February 21-23,2019 will emphasize elaborately on the various advancements and approaches in Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology. This conference includes keynote presentations, panel discussions, video presentations, poster presentations and exhibitions and aims in bringing together various scientists and researchers who are the experts in this field.

Salient Features:
Keynote Speech of Toxicology Experts
50+ plenary talks by researchers all over the globe
Opportunity to meet global experts in Environmental Toxicology
Impressive Exhibitions
Posters, e-posters and video presentation by research community
International Certification by Organizing Committee
Live Streaming of your presentation through our websites and YouTube
Publishing accepted abstract in International Journals

Reasons to attend:
This conference will enlighten the mind of the people with a clear understanding of toxicology and pharmacology, which is the talk of the globe. This will provide a great opportunity for young researchers and students in knowing about the recent trends, researchers and scenario of Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology thereby creating awareness in protecting ourselves and the environment. Exposure to various video presentations, poster sessions, plenary talks and panel discussions will provide them with an opportunity to develop new strategies in their research. This conference comprises plenary sessions, panel discussions, oral presentations, poster presentations will give an insight into all the novel and emerging trends in Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology.

Target Audience:

Toxicologists
Pharmacologists
Doctors
Pharmacology Industrialists
Environmentalists
Biotechnologists
Professor
Scientists
CEOs of Biotech Companies
Directors
Co-Executives
Students
Research Scholars

