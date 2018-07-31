Tech

Distec’s new website now live on distec.de

Comment(0)

Distec, a leading German specialist for TFT flat screens and system solutions for industrial and multimedia applications, has revised its website and moved from datadisplay-group.de to distec.de. “Data Display GmbH previously acted as a holding company for the companies of the Data Display Group: Distec GmbH in Germany, Display Technology Ltd. in the UK and Apollo Display Technologies in the US,” explained Bernhard Staller, Managing Director of Distec GmbH and CEO of Fortec AG, “Since the Fortec Group took over the Data Display Group companies in 2016, and thus the holding tasks, we dissolved Data Display GmbH at the beginning of this year.”

However, Distec continues to serve its customers as a competent partner for innovative TFT system solutions with a broad spectrum of hardware and software, services, and customized solutions. The individual support and service for optimized, customer-specific display solutions meet the constantly increasing demand for modern visualization systems. As a member of the Fortec Group, Distec also has access to the products, services, and knowledge base of a large, high-tech corporate network and is well positioned to face future challenges.

Customer needs in focus

“Our specialty is customized TFT display solutions and monitor systems that we tailor to our customers’ needs, no matter how complex,” added Bernhard Staller. The product range includes TFT displays in sizes from 2.2 to 75 inches, TFT controller solutions, touchscreens and a wide range of services such as VacuBond® Optical Bonding or customized monitor systems, even in small industrial quantities.

Also Read
Tech

Hybris Development

Benefits For Your Business With Our Hybris Solutions Business owners all over the world in the e-Сommerce niche respect to the trustful Hybris solutions. Coupled with SAP, Hybris development services are a hands-on complex of synergistic operational tools enabled to ease the process of running an omnichannel business. Our E-Commerce Hybris Development Services You must […]
Tech

WLAN Market – Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2023

Market Highlights: The WLAN market is driven by the factors such as growing demand for high data transfer rate, increasing adoption of cloud technologies and increasing popularity of internet of things applications. With the increasing number of mobile devices, there has been a constant rise in the demand for connected devices. This is one of […]
Tech

Augmented Reality in the Healthcare Top Market Key Players 2023 – Microsoft Corporation, Philips Healthcare, CAE Healthcare

Market Highlights: The growing demand for augmented reality along with artificial intelligence are the driving factors for the market growth of the augmented reality in the healthcare sector. On October 18, 2016, Atheer went into a partnership agreement to exemplify AiR Suite’s ability. This is enabled with 3rd party module. It enhances the productivity and safety of deskless […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *