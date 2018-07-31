Business

Datastrait Networks Announces Territory Expansion for STI Firestop Solutions

DataStrait Networks has expanded their Specified Technologies Inc. (STI) territory to include Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Specified Technologies Inc (STI)
“We’re very pleased to expand our geographic focus as a manufacturer representative of Specified Technologies,” said James Roux, President at DataStrait Networks. “Together with our manufacturing partner, STI, the industry leader in developing innovative fire protection systems that help stop the spread of fire, smoke, and hot gases, DataStrait Networks will bring its sales, marketing and operational strengths to organizations and their facilities throughout the Upper Midwest.”

Specified Technologies Inc. has worked closely with the construction industry to create simple solutions to complex fire termination problems. STI has been at the forefront of developing the most advanced and cost-effective firestop solutions on the market, offering premium quality, superior performance, and best in class service, training, and support.

About Datastrait Networks:
DataStrait Networks is the Upper Midwest leader in voice, data, and security infrastructure. By establishing a working alliance between manufacturers, engineers, architects, and contractors, DataStrait provides the products, services, expertise, and creativity necessary for constructing a reliable, high performance, communications network infrastructure in a fast and cost-efficient manner. Find DataStrait Networks at http://www.datastrait.com.

Contact:
James Beukelman
DataStrait Networks, Inc
3021 Harbor Lane, Suite 103
Plymouth, MN 55447
763-746-4464
jamesb@datastrait.com
http://www.datastrait.com

