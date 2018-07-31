Benchmark Minerals Provides Intelligence Materials for the Battery Supply Chain

Benchmark Minerals addresses the need for original, accurate, and independent supply and demand data on battery raw materials by providing critical intelligence materials for every link in the supply chain.

Intelligence Materials for Every Link in the Supply Chain

Raw materials such as lithium, cobalt, graphite, and nickel play integral parts in the development of critical technologies. In an increasingly connected world, it has become easier to obtain data. However, the newfound ease of data procurement has also increased the likelihood of misinformation and incorrect data.

Benchmark Minerals addresses the need for accurate, impartial, and original supply and demand data by employing an in-house expert team to handle data collection. The team’s data gathering process involves visiting mines, plants, and battery cell manufacturers.

The company specializes in critical intelligence materials for every link in the supply chain. Here are the benchmark services they offer for each link:

• Raw Materials (Nickel, Lithium, Graphite, Cobalt) – Market Price Assessments, Forecasting, Independent Consultancy

• Processed Chemicals (Anodes, Cathodes) – Supply Chain Analysis, Market Forecasting

• Lithium Ion Cells (Cell Production) – Regular Analysis & Opinion

• End Market (Electric Vehicles, Utility Storage) – Regular Analysis & Opinion

The company also holds investment seminars on the lithium-ion battery supply chain. Prospective participants may learn more or register on their website.

About Benchmark Minerals

