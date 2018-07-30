Business

Vast Experience and Knowledge in the Field of Physics – Abdelhak Bensaoula

With his vast experience and knowledge in the field of physics there is no wonder he had a number of patents for his credit and has also published and presented hundreds of papers and presentations in US as well as international conferences. He is fluent in English and French and working knowledge in Arabic. With more than 20 years of experience in academic and industrial training, R&D/engineering and also project management his technical expertise spans from basic materials science to full scale instrument prototype fabrication and testing. He also has lot of experience in handling intellectual property protection documentation and filing and also managing private, state and federal R&D grants and contracts. He is a person with expertise in high efficiency lighting, advanced materials and nano technology, semiconductor device fabrication tools and methods, high efficiency lighting, materials for super ambient applications and many more contributing a lot to the field of physics.

Abdelhak Bensaoula is a ideal person. He did Ph.D in University of Houston, U.S.A with stream of Physics in 1990. He did a Masters of Science in Process Control and Monitoring at, University of Houston, U.S.A in 1980. He did Diplome Etude Superieure in Physics, at University of Oran, Algeria in 1977. For more details follow our website http://www.abdelhakbensaoula.com/

Address:
Houston
Texas
77055
USA
713-722-7418

