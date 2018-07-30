Business

Shelving Shop Group Supplies High-Quality Wall Mounted Shelves for Retail Shops

Shelving Shop Group offers wall mounted shelving designed for retail shops. The company includes an assembly manual for the shelving system on their website.

[Camberley, 30/07/2018] – Shelving Shop Group, a reputable storage specialist in New Zealand, provides high-quality wall mounted shelving systems for the retail industry. The company includes an assembly manual on their website for easy reference.

Wall Mounted Shelving

Shelving Shop Group designs, manufactures and installs warehouse storage systems for several industries, including retail shops. They offer wall mounted shelving for clients requiring versatile product displays in their boutiques and integrate the RMS wall strips into the shelving systems. Professional installation representatives from Shelving Shop Group attach the strips to the wall and clients may choose to mount the shelves as preferred.

The company stocks their exclusive RMS wall mounted shelving range in both steel and aluminium. The two materials accept a range of brackets and fittings that are common to retail shops. Wall mounted shelving systems are adjustable and detachable, requiring minimal effort from non-professional users.

Assembling the Shelving System

The company’s technicians ensure that their products are simple and easily installed without professional assistance.

The company includes an assembly guide on their website for easy reference:

1. Ensure that the top of the slots line up and screw in the top of the wall channel.
2. Space the channels at 600mm centres apart.
3. Decide where the shelves should go then add the brackets.
4. Put shelf support on the brackets then place the board on top.

For earthquake-proof shelving systems, the company recommends screwing through the hole and into the shelf after removing the board. This gives the shelves better support and seismic restraint.

About Shelving Shop Group

Shelving Shop Group is a leading supplier of shop fitting, racking and shelving systems to a wide range of businesses in New Zealand. Across their four divisions – Shopfit NZ, RMS, Shelving Shop and Inspek – the company carries an extensive collection of display products and storage solutions that help businesses enhance space-efficiency and streamline operations.

To learn more about Shelving Shop Group and their products or services, visit their website at https://www.shelvingshopgroup.co.nz/.

