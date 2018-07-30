Abdelhak Bensaoula also has become the head of the nitrides materials and devices laboratory, physics, university of Houston and also acted as a research faculty representative on the NSM graduate committee. He was also appointed as joint appointments as research professor in the department of civil and environmental engineering department, university of Houston. He has also become North American editor of journal of smart materials and coating technologies from 2012. At present he works as R&D manager at Green technology solutions.

Abdelhak Bensaoula with his more than 20 years of experience and expertise in the field of physics he is an expert in managing multicultural and multidisciplinary teams, intellectual property protection documentation and filing and also managing private, state and federal R&D grants and contracts. He in fact has an in-depth familiarity in R&D road map development, strategic program implementation and evaluation methodologies and also proposal writing and evaluation. His areas of expertise also includes low power electronics and sensors, high efficiency lighting, generation and storage of renewable energy harvesting, developing high vacuum technology systems design, materials for super ambient applications and many more. He is also known for more than 600 presentations in US and at international conferences, over 300 papers in different publications, more than 25 US patents in the area of applied technology and also 2 of his research inventions that were selected to be featured in NASA technology briefs that speak volumes about the achievements of Abdelhak Bensaoula in the field of physics.

Abdelhak Bensaoula is a ideal person. He did Ph.D in University of Houston, U.S.A with stream of Physics in 1990. He did a Masters of Science in Process Control and Monitoring at, University of Houston, U.S.A in 1980. He did Diplome Etude Superieure in Physics, at University of Oran, Algeria in 1977. For more details follow our website http://www.abdelhakbensaoula.com/

