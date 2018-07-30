Tech

New System Mechanic 18 Professional – Optimize Your PC for Peak Performance

With the growing popularity of online banking, telecommuting and social media, our lives are strongly intertwined with our computers. Many consumers are spending more time with their PC than with their families. System Mechanic 18 is here to make sure you’re not spending your time on errors, slowdowns and crashes. Keep your computer running at top speeds so you can enjoy browsing, downloading, watching and gaming faster than ever before.

Unleash your power!
With all-new System Mechanic 18 Professional, free up to 38% more RAM for all of your resource-heavy multitasking. Today’s resource-hogging apps can quickly slow down even the best PCs. System Mechanic meets that challenge head on and helps keep your PC running faster and longer. Spend less time on crashes, errors and slowdowns, and more time racking up game points, chatting with your friends and listening to music.

Greater stability!
Do more all at once – run your graphics-heavy PC games and video-editing applications, as well as numerous programs and browser tabs simultaneously.

Stronger!
Fights even more causes of PC slowdown to keep your computer running strong.

Faster!
Increases the speed and availability of CPU, RAM and hard drive resources when you launch high-demand apps for the smoothest gaming, editing and streaming.

Safer!
Removes bloatware. Wipes sensitive browsing history. Blocks dangerous system changes that compromise speed and stability.

Performance Benchmarks:
5x faster launch
50% faster repair time
12.5% faster scan time

As always, our performance-enhancing software also includes all the essential features created to address the root causes of PC slowdown so you can enjoy the performance power you’ve come to expect. For more information, please visit http://www.iolo.com/products/system-mechanic-professional/

