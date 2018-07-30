Tech

LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign Addresses Photoshop Unicode Related Bug

Comment(0)

Zevrix Solutions announces LinkOptimizer 5.2.6, a maintenance update to company’s workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign. LinkOptimizer lets users automatically scale and crop linked images to their InDesign dimensions at specified target resolution, convert image formats and colors, apply sharpening, and more. The new version addressed a Photoshop bug that prevents third party tools from opening images whose names contain URL encoded characters in Unicode percent escape format.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces LinkOptimizer 5.2.6, a maintenance update to its image processing automation plug-in for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/LinkOptimizer.php). Awarded 4 out of 5 stars by Computer Arts magazine, LinkOptimizer automates complex image manipulation tasks and helps users reduce the size of InDesign links, save prepress costs, and easily repurpose InDesign documents for web and mobile devices.

The new version addresses a Photoshop bug that prevents AppleScript from opening files with URL encoded names. As a result, LinkOptimizer cannot process images whose names contain UTF encoded characters in the so called Unicode percent escape format. With the new update LinkOptimizer will identify the issue during processing and inform the user of the exact nature of the problem rather than only displaying a generic error message from Photoshop. The user will be advised to remove the Unicode codes from the file name in order to process the affected images.

“LinkOptimizer has changed my life and saved me days and days of work as a retoucher for an international quarterly magazine,” says Steve Krason of Chicago based SK Design Group. “It’s a lifesaver”.

LinkOptimizer works automatically with Photoshop to eliminate the excess image data of InDesign links, perform essential image adjustments and convert image formats. For example, with just a click of a button users can:

• Optimize dozens of InDesign files
• Scale and crop images to match their dimensions in InDesign
• Change their resolution to 300 dpi
• Convert RGB images to CMYK
• Resave JPEGs as TIFF
• Run a Photoshop action on each image

As a result users can save gigabytes of disk space and countless hours of optimizing images manually, accelerate document output, reduce job turnaround and cut costs through faster processing.

Pricing and Availability:
LinkOptimizer can be purchased from Zevrix website for $259.95 USD (Lite version: $179.95) as well as from Adobe Exchange and authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS5-CC 2018.

About Zevrix Solutions
Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office output on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com. Copyright (C) 2018 Zevrix Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Also Read
Tech

Telstra 4GX WiFi Pro E5787 VS Optus Modem AC800s

Telstra and Optus are both 4G LTE network providers in Australia, and they provide similar LTE frequency bands. To meet the demand for LTE wireless connection, they both have the 4G LTE mobile WiFi hotspots for their contract plan. Telstra had introduced Huawei E5787 Mobile WiFi touch to its product range while the Optus had […]
Tech

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Sales, Supply and Consumption 2018 Global Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights In this rapidly changing world of technology, cognitive assessment & training market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Major factor driving the cognitive assessment & training market is the increasing awareness for brain fitness. Increasing demand for cognitive assessment & training across various industry verticals is another major […]
Tech

Aircraft Ejection Seat Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2023 with Top Applications

editor

Aircraft Ejection Seat Market – Overview: Aircraft ejection seat is designed to rescue the pilot or crew members of an aircraft during an emergency scenario. The seat carrying the pilot is ejected from the aircraft by an explosive charge. Once the seat is ejected, it deploys a parachute so that the pilot lands safely on […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *