High-flow Nasal Cannula Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2017 – 2025

Some of the prominent participants in the global high-flow nasal cannula market are Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, ResMed, Inc., Teijin Pharma Limited, Becton, Dickinson and Company, MEK-ICS CO., LTD., Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Medical, Vapotherm, Inc., Flexicare Medical Limited, Salter Labs, Hamilton Medical, TNI medical AG, and Great Group Medical Co., Ltd. Of them, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited emerged as the market leader in 2016.

As per a study by Transparency Market Research, the global high-flow nasal cannula market will expand at a steady pace in the upcoming years. The report estimates that the market was worth US$3.42 bn 2016. Rising at a solid CAGR of 11.8% during the period between 2017 and 2025, the market will likely attain a value of US$9.08 bn by 2025, it predicts.

Request a Sample of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=28580

The global high-flow nasal cannula market can be divided on the basis of components into air/oxygen blender, nasal cannulas, active humidifier, single heated tube, and other consumables. The segment of active humidifier, among them, accounted for a leading share in the market in 2016. In the next couple of years too, active humidifiers are predicted to hold on to their leading shares because of continued innovations in humidifiers by manufacturers and health care solution providers in order to up their efficacy.

Geographically, the key segments of the global high-flow nasal cannula market are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among them, North America accounts for maximum market share market owing to a growing patient base suffering from respiratory diseases. Apart from that, lower prices, awareness and helpful healthcare and reimbursement policies are also benefitting the market majorly. By registering an 11.2% CAGR between 2017 and 2025, the market in the region is predicted to grow its dominant share further. The TMR report expects the market to rake in a revenue of US$3.91 bn by 2025.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=28580

Investments in Research and Development Stokes Market Growth

The global market for high-flow nasal cannula is being fuelled majorly by the rising instances of respiratory disorders and surging popularity of heated humidified high-flow nasal cannulas. Another factor proving beneficial to the market is the investments in research and development programs by companies to come up with better products leveraging more sophisticated technologies. This enables them to add to their product portfolio and steal a march over their competitors.

Local Players Focus on Cost-effective Products to Gain Foothold

In order to gain a foothold in the global high-flow nasal cannula market, local players are focusing on cost-effective products. “In addition, easy application and tolerability in neonates and pediatric patients has boosted the adoption of high-flow nasal cannula system in the recent years. Moreover, successful evaluation of such system in pediatric patients with different etiologies of respiratory diseases, quality improvement and superior clinical outcomes for the treatment of patients in surgical and medical units are driving the growth of high-flow nasal cannula market,” explains the lead analyst of the TMR report.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/high-flow-nasal-cannula-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com