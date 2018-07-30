Global Mayonnaise Market Research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

Business

Market Overview:
Mayonnaise is used as an emulsifier in the food industry. It is a thick and creamy dressing used as a condiment on various cuisines. The standard mayonnaise is a stable emulsion of oil, egg yolk, and either lemon juice or vinegar with many other herbs and spices. Egg-free alternatives are also available in market for vegans and those allergic to eggs. Moreover, most of the fat present in the condiment is unsaturated or good fat as the edible oils used come from plant sources and they are potential source of antioxidant vitamins, which is attracting health conscious population. Additionally, increasing consumption of mayonnaise in different cuisines is driving the growth of the global mayonnaise market. 
Mayonnaise is a thick, creamy sauce or dressing that is made from oil, egg yolks, vinegar, and various seasonings. Increasing consumption of sauces and dressings is driving the mayonnaise market. Growing working population and increasing trend of convenience foods are likely to boost the growth of the mayonnaise market.

Rising demand of egg-free spread among the vegans is projected further boost the growth of the mayonnaise market. Moreover, inclination of consumers towards plant-based products is adding fuel to the demand. Additionally, availability of mayonnaise in small and convenient packs have supported the growth of mayonnaise market. However, intense competition among the key players may hamper the new entrants in the market.    

Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the global Mayonnaise Market are Unilever (U.K.), Marina Foods, Inc. (U.S.), ADM Antwerp (Belgium), Solo Foods (South Africa), Delicacy Foods (Cyprus), Paradise Food Ltd (U.K.) and AR Brands (South Africa)

Key Findings

Application of mayonnaise is increasing rapidly in ready-to-eat food industry

In developed countries, the major share of mayonnaise sales is through hypermarket and super market

Regional Analysis:
The global mayonnaise market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe owns the major market share followed by North America. Increasing application of mayonnaise for salad dressing and for ready-to-eat foods has boosted the demand for mayonnaise in Europe. 

Inclination of consumers towards fast foods have helped mayonnaise gain popularity in North America. Changing lifestyle and consumption pattern in developing countries like India and China are adding fuel to the Asia Pacific market. Moreover, increasing use of mayonnaise in different cuisines is growing the mayonnaise market in rest of the world.
