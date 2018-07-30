A new market study, titled “Global Fleet Management Systems Market Outlook 2018 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

This report studies the global Fleet Management Systems market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Fleet Management Systems market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Fleet (vehicle) management can include a range of functions, such as vehicle financing, vehicle maintenance, vehicle telematics (tracking and diagnostics), driver management, speed management, fuel management and health and safety management.

As per the geographic analysis, North America is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the early adoption of fleet management technologies, majorly for commercial vehicles in this region. North America constitutes of developed economies, such as the US and Canada. These countries are significantly advanced in terms of technology and its application deployments. Moreover, government regulations, policies, and mandates for the different applications of fleet management are expected to drive the market growth in North America.

The managed services segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the increased adoption of outsourced managed services. Integrated facility management, consultancy, and round-the-clock help desk are some of the upcoming managed services required by fleet operators. Moreover, it has become difficult for companies to focus on core business processes and support various other functions, which in turn, increases the significance of managed services. These services offer technical skills that are required to maintain and update the software in the fleet management ecosystem.

In 2017, the global Fleet Management Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Request Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3308225-global-fleet-management-systems-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Omnitracs

Trimble

Fleetmatics

Alphabet

Telenav

Arvento

Teletrac

EMKAY

Gurtam

ARI

FleetCor

Navman Wireless

TomTom

I.D. Systems

AssetWorks

BSM Wireless

E6GPS

Mike Albert

Microlise

Etrans

Wiesless Matrix

Scania Fleet

Transcore

Transics

Blue Tree

Fleetboard

Inosat

Tracker SA

Zonar

Dynafleet

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Operational Fleet Monitoring and Management

Vehicle Dispatch

Driver Scheduling

Asset Tracking

Condition Based Maintenance

Security and Safety Management

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Logistics and Transportation

Public Transportation

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Fleet Management Systems in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3308225-global-fleet-management-systems-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fleet Management Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Fleet Management Systems Manufacturers

Fleet Management Systems Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Fleet Management Systems Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Fleet Management Systems

2 Global Fleet Management Systems Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Fleet Management Systems Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

5 United States Fleet Management Systems Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Fleet Management Systems Development Status and Outlook

7 China Fleet Management Systems Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Fleet Management Systems Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Fleet Management Systems Development Status and Outlook

10 India Fleet Management Systems Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

12 Fleet Management Systems Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)