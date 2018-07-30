Uncategorized

Duraplan Offers Tailored Commercial Restroom Fit-Outs to Various Projects

Restroom design is an important aspect when developing the image a company wants to project to its customers. Duraplan provides various commercial restroom fit-outs that are tailored to specific industries.

[WHANGAREI, 07/30/2018] – Restroom appearance plays a big role in how customers perceive a business. Many architects and designers are looking for well-designed restroom fit-outs that can meet the demands of commercial property owners.

Restroom Design Matters

One-dimensional restrooms are no longer what property owners want. Restroom aesthetics are becoming as crucial as performance and durability. Modern commercial restrooms provide end-users with more personal space. From solid-surface counter tops to floor and ceiling cubicles, the goal is to design stylish and high-performing restroom spaces for businesses.

Satisfying Employees and Customers

A study from the University of California, Berkeley found that commercial establishments that have a well-designed restroom with fit-outs that show their quality make customers and employees more satisfied with a business.

The study also discovered that poorly designed and maintained restrooms give businesses a negative impression. This study emphasises the importance of designing a restroom from the perspective of the end-users.

Duraplan’s Restroom Fit-Outs

Duraplan provides an expansive range of commercial restroom fixtures for restaurants, schools, hospitals and more. Their products are completely customisable enabling them to develop a restroom to feature innovate designs and functionality. From initial design concept to installation, they collaborate with architects, builders and property owners to ensure the products are fit for purpose.

The company has a dedicated project team that oversees all operations. Their project team communicates clear objectives to clients and are authorized to make decisions to keep the project on time and within budget.

About Duraplan

Duraplan is a leading provider of commercial restroom solutions in New Zealand. They are committed to providing a high level of service by placing their clients’ needs at the front of the process. This enables Duraplan to build strong relationships with clients and ensure them that their project is in good hands.

Visit http://duraplan.co.nz/ for more details.

