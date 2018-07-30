Uncategorized

Comprehensive House and Land Packages Available at Donnybrae

Donnybrae, a master-planned estate in Donnybrook, is conveniently located near numerous educational, shopping and recreational facilities.

[WHITTLESEA, 07/30/2018] – Donnybrae offers affordable and centrally located house and land packages for families in Donnybrook. The master-planned community is just a 40-minutes’ drive to the Melbourne Central Business District and is highly accessible dueto its public transport links.

Quality Home Living in a Convenient, Master-Planned Location

Donnybrae offers residents a comfortable home and a thriving community. The master-planned estate is full of green, open spaces and recreational amenities that appeal to the whole family. Building a close-knit environment is one of Donnybrae’s priorities, and the developers give back to the community whenever they can.

Donnybrae puts the resident’s needs first. Their packages are reasonably priced, and the purchase process has been simplified to help prospective residents. To ensure their safety, all transactions are conducted at their Land Sales Office to prevent dealings with unauthorised third parties.

Donnybrae delivers comprehensive house and land packages for families of all sizes. All homes come fully stocked with modern facilities and well-constructed interiors. Their homes come in a variety of forms and designs, as well as 25 or 30-year structural guarantees in case of damage.

Nearby Lifestyle, Shopping, and Educational Facilities

Donnybrae is strategically located near various residential amenities. The master-planned estate contains numerous playgrounds, parks and walking paths to help foster connections and promote healthy living among residents.

There are numerous educational facilities near Donnybrae. Residents have easy access to schools such as Craigieburn Secondary College, Hume Anglican Grammar School and Mount Ridley College. There are also several schools currently under construction near the area.

Numerous shopping centres can be found nearby. Nearby retail complex Craigieburn Central is home to shops such as Woolworth’s, Coles, Target, Aldi, and Big W. Pacific Epping Shopping Centre contains numerous supermarkets and speciality brands as well.

The Donnybrook Train Station is only a short walk away, giving residents quick access to the city centre and nearby suburbs.

About Donnybrae

Donnybrae is a master-planned estate located in Donnybrook, Victoria. Their parent company, the Dennis Family Corporation, is one of Australia’s largest privately-owned developers. They offer comprehensive house and land packages complete with numerous benefits.

For more information, visit https://donnybrae.com.au/ today.

