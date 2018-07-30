Business

Bleaching Earth Market Status, Demand, Key Player, Forecast 2025

Bleaching earth is a material usually produced from selectively mined clay and is used in the oil processing industry for applications such as decolorization of mineral oil, waxes, animal oil, and vegetable oil. It is also employed to enhance the stability of refined oil. High bleaching efficiency, fast filtration rate, low oil retention, and ability to minimize the increase of fatty acids are some of the desirable characteristics of bleaching earth.

 

It also helps in removing impurities such as soap and trace metal, without having any impact on the appearance, flavor, and nutritional properties of oil. Bleaching earth is usually made up of montemonillonite and bentonite clay, which are rich in aluminum and silicon content. They also contain magnesium, calcium, and iron. Bleaching earth is of two types: natural bleaching earth and acid activated bleaching earth. It can be categorized depending on the process employed to produce it. Natural bleaching earth is a clay that is mined, crushed, dried, ground, and sized.

 

On the other hand, acid activated bleaching earth is produced using steps such as mining, crushing, acid treatment, washing, filtering, drying, grinding, and sizing. Bleaching earth is utilized in a number of industrial applications in the refining of vegetable, animal, mineral oil, etc. Asia Pacific is a major region of the bleaching earth market, with high demand for the product from major vegetable producers such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, China, India, etc.

 

In terms of the process used to produce bleaching earth, the market can be segmented into natural bleaching earth and activated bleaching earth. The production process of activated bleaching earth involves treatment of natural bleaching earth with acid. Currently, the activated bleaching earth segment holds a major share of the bleaching earth market and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

 

