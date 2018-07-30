Business

Banking Competitor Profile: Santander

July 30, 2018 – Aarkstore Enterprise announces the latest research of its publication “Banking Competitor Profile: Santander”

Santander is a leading UK provider, and has achieved notable success in recent years with its 123 Current Account, which has attracted substantial numbers of new customers. It also recently acquired a specialist provider of motor finance, which has boosted its market share in lending. Although Santander’s costs relative to income are in line with those of other banks, price competition has hit its net interest margins, and consequently its return on assets.

The report offers insight into –
– How Santander’s customers choose and apply for their key financial products, and how their behavior differs from customers of other banks .
– The extent to which Santander’s customers will recommend their bank, how satisfied they are with service, and how loyal they are relative to other consumers.
– How Santander is faring in terms of market share across the main product areas.

