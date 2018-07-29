Uncategorized

Mr. Khaled Al Badie Wants the Al Badie Group to Enter the Indian Real Estate Development Market

Comment(0)

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, (July 06, 2018) – The Al Badie Group (ABG) is a leading real estate development company based in Abu Dhabi that is associated with many prestigious properties developing projects. Mr. Khaled Al Badie, the VP and CEO of the group, has recently expressed the interest of the group to make entry into the Indian real estate market.

Set up back in 1967, ABG has become one of the topmost names in the real estate development sector in UAE. The company has worked on such big projects such as Cityscape Abu Dhabi and Beach Towers project. It has also taken part in different international exhibitions, such as in London, Russia and India, to represent Abu Dhabi.

Buoyed by the success of Al Badie Group and with a keen interest in expanding its operations to other countries, Mr. Khaled and others in the Board of Directors have agreed to take the real estate operations of ABG forward to other nations like India. He is presently in discussions with a number of banks to fund the real estate activities of the group in India, such as the construction of homes, hotels and other commercial and residential projects. Badie has also expressed his desire to work with an expert local real estate developer in a joint venture partnership.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:
Mr. Khaled Mohammed Bin Juan AL Badie has been with ABG for around 12 years and holds many important positions in the organization. He is the Vice President and CEO of the group.

For further information, visit the link http://www.business-standard.com/article/companies/abu-dhabi-s-abg-plans-indian-foray-107112101011_1.html.

###

Also Read
Uncategorized

Global Photonic Sensors and Detectors Market Revenue to Register a CAGR of 7.2% Between 2016 and 2026

editor

Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global photonic sensors and detectors market in a new report titled “Photonic Sensors & Detectors Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026”. The global photonic sensors and detectors market was valued at US$ 22.5 Bn in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2% […]
Uncategorized

Electric Vehicles Charging Stations Market Global Research Report 2018

editor

Electric Vehicles Charging Stations Market 2018 – Global Industry Analysis Report published by MarketResearchFuture, explores Global Electric Vehicles Charging Stations Market Key Companies, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Competitive Landscape, and Key Country Forecast to 2023. Electric Vehicles Charging Stations Market is segmented by Monorail Type (Straddle and Suspended), Propulsion Type (Electric and Magnetic levitation), […]
Uncategorized

Why You Need a Better Infant Cast Protector and Bandage Cover From Aqua Shield USA

editor

There are plenty of situations where you might need a cast or bandage protector throughout your life, and there are a variety of solutions that you can use. When you are trying to protect an infant, however, there are far fewer choices that you have to select from, and finding great solutions that work for […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *