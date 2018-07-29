Uncategorized

Mr. Khaled Al Badie, VP and CEO of ABG, Thanks His Team for the Immense Achievements of the Al Badie Group

Comment(0)

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, (July 12, 2018) – It has been 12 years since Mr. Khaled Al Badie joined ABG. Since 2006, he has come a long way now – rising through the ranks to the managerial level and helping his group realize immense achievements. On the eve of his completion of 12 years in the organization, he thanks his team members for making the journey with him and helping him at every step in his work.

The team of Al Badie consists of MBA and PhD degree holders, and they are responsible for making many of his goals for ABG come true. Mr. Badie holds that since his joining the company, he has always received support from his core team as well as in many of the sister units where he serves as chairperson and in other important roles.

Under his leadership, the Al Badie Group has seen its stocks rise even more. But Mr. Badie gives credit to the other members of the Board of Directors as well, and thanks them for supporting many of his decisions in favor of the company. For instance, his decision to construct commercial and residential projects in India has met with approval from the Board. Many of his other decisions are also being given the nod by others who are a part of the management of the group.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:
Mr. Khaled Mohammed Bin Juan Al Badie is the CEO of ABG and is in important decision-making positions in the group and many of its sister concerns.

For more information, kindly visit the link https://www.zonebourse.com/barons-bourse/Khalid-Al-Dhaheri-078CWM-E/biographie/.

###

Also Read
Uncategorized

The Cancer Immunotherapy Market Worldwide Healthy Growth Rate, Key Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023

Asia Pacific Cancer Immunotherapy Market – Highlights Asia Pacific cancer immunotherapy market is expecting a high growth over the coming future. This is due to increasing number of patient with different types of cancer. Over 100 types of different has been cancer registered, so far. In terms of treatment, limited number of treatments are available […]
Uncategorized

Ezviz Brand Introduction Made By Hikvision Partner BigPack

editor

Visit: Bigpack.com.au What is EZVIZ? Let us have a look the introduction about it, made by a Hikvision Partner BigPack Wholesale. EZVIZ is the consumer and residential-focused subsidiary of Hikvision, the world’s largest manufacturer of video surveillance solutions. EZVIZ builds upon Hikvision’s expertise and knowledge to bring robust, commercial-quality video products to consumers and the […]
Uncategorized

Fitting The Description Statement on Call For Formal Investigation of West Hollywood Sheriff Department by Entertainer Wyclef Jean

editor

All of us must be willing to take our stories forward for there to ever be justice. West Hollywood, CA, USA — Fitting The Description founder and executive director Charles Belk issued the following statement about the detainment and handcuffing of entertainer Wyclef Jean because he was “fitting the description” and his call for a […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *