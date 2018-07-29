Uncategorized

Mr. Khaled Al Badie Speaks about the Need for Better Security Solutions for the Al Badie Group (ABG)

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, (July 05, 2018) – Rising security threats, with instances of terrorism rocking even countries in the Middle East and UAE, have made the Al Badie Group (ABG) sit up and take notice about improving its own existing security infrastructure and solutions. In an interview to the press, Mr. Khaled, CEO and VP of ABG, has recently talked about the need to improve the present security solutions for his group.

Established as far back as 1967, ABG is into various sectors such as hotel, hospitality, travel, insurance, oil and of course – real estate, which is its core business. The company has started making entries into other sectors. Recently, it has started planning entry and operations in other countries such as India. The organization seeks better project development and asset security to keep its business operations unabated.

Mr. Khaled Al Badie has recently signed an agreement on behalf of ABG with World Security, the expert security solutions provider. The company will provide ABG with the most experienced staffs and effective equipments. World Security and Group Security CEO, Mr. Mahmood Amin, has expressed happiness at being able to tie up with a prominent group such as ABG and considers the agreement an opportunity to provide the latter with the most skilled and experienced security guards.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:
Mr. Khaled Mohammed Bin Juan AL Badie has been with ABG since 2006, and is its VP and CEO, with much contribution in the organization’s success.

For further information, please visit the link http://www.tradearabia.com/news/MISC_200655.html.

