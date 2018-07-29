Uncategorized

Mr. Khaled Al Badie Holds Multiple Positions in the Al Badie Group (ABG) with Success

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, (July 09, 2018) – Mr. Khaled Al Badie is the Vice President and CEO of ABG (Al Badie Group). The oldest of the sons of the Director of Al Ain Ahlia Insurance Company, Mr. Mohammed Jouan Al Badie, he holds multiple positions in the group with success.

He is the Chief Financial Officer, Chair of the Investment committee and Vice Chairman (Al Ain Al Ahlia Insurance Company), Chair of the Finance & Investment committee, Chair of the Projects Owners committee, Managing Director (Al Badie Travel Agency), Managing Director (South Trading Establishment), Managing Director (North Property Management Establishment) and Managing Director (North Trading Establishment).

Badie joined the Al Badie Group in 2006 and has played a very active role since he started with the organization. He quickly rose through all the hierarchies and has achieves the highest level in managerial positions. Today, he serves the group as its VP and CEO, and is supported ably by a chosen group of professionals who are highly qualified and are MBAs and PhDs.

Before he joined ABG, Mr. Badie has held many vital positions in the Abu Dhabi National Bank, such as the Head of Asset Management Group, Deputy General Manager of the Investment Banking Division and Secretary of the Board of Directors.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:
Mr. Khaled Mohammed Bin Juan Al Badie is a key decision maker in ABG and holds the position of CEO and VP among others in the organization.

For more information, kindly visit the link https://khaledalbadie.blogspot.ae/.

