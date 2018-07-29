Uncategorized

Easyequipment Norway Presents the Best Collection of Top Grade Commercial Kitchen Equipments

Norway (July 29, 2018) – EasyEquipment is a company based in Manchester, UK that is known for offering some of the finest catering equipments at low prices. The company was set up in 1985 and ever since then EasyEquipment has been offering cheap restaurant supplies to all eager buyers. The products offered by EasyEquipment cooking machines and knives to cover everything from pastry making equipments to refrigeration systems. The company has been well known for many years for providing high grade catering equipments that can be used for commercial kitchen and cooking purposes. They even offer commercial kitchen sinks to eager buyers.

The professionals at EasyEquipment clearly understand the hassles and pressures faced by a commercial kitchen. This encourages them to come up with top grade food preparation equipment so that they can make the lives of consumers easier. EasyEquipment is also a leading supplier of catering equipment Norway and can deliver an extensive range of products at a short notice. The company is headquartered in UK and all the goods and items can be shipped from their Manchester warehouse and directly delivered to the customers within a period of 7 to 10 working days. Apart from Norway, EasyEquipment also delivers products to many other countries including Germany, France, Malta, Spain, Sweden and Dubai.

About EasyEquipment
EasyEquipment Norway is a reputed UK based supplier of commercial kitchen systems and equipments to buyers in all parts of the world.

To know more, click http://www.easyequipment.eu/no/

Media Contact:
Company Name: EasyEquipment Norway
Address: 66 Jersey Street,
Manchester,
M4 6JQ, UK
Phone: +44 161 850 2499
Email: info@easyequipment.eu
