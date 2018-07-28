Uncategorized

The Deputy Chairman of Al Ain Insurance Khalid Mohammed Juan AL Badie Manages the Insurance Company

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (July 06, 2018) – Insurance is something that is important for any individual or business operating in different areas. Al Badie Group has the right understanding in this respect. So, the group found a sister concern called Al Ain Ahila Insurance Company to offer different types of insurance packages.

The Vice President of the Al Badie Group Mr. Khaled Al Badie has named Mr. Khalid Al Badie with full name as Khalid Mohammed Juan AL Badie as the Deputy Chairman for the insurance company. Besides naming him, the best management team works for the insurance company that functions under the popular ABG in Abu Dhabi.

Mr. Khalid in addition to holding this position in the Al Ain Insurance Company also holds many other prestigious positions in the Insurance Sector. His knowledge and education made him the part of the most popular ABG.

The insurance company offers a full range of services that include motor insurance, group medical schemes, employee benefit schemes, individual life or medical plans, marine insurance, property insurance, etc.

About Al Ain Ahila Insurance Company:
Being a sister concern of the ABG, this company got a great invitation right from her venturing into the insurance sector. She is offering a wide range of insurance products.

For more information, please visit https://www.zoominfo.com/p/Khalid-Al%20Badie/-3847428

Media Contact:
Mr. Khalid Mohammed Juan AL Badie
Deputy Chairman, Al Ain Ahila Insurance Company
3077 Al Ain Insurance Company Building, Airport Road,
City: Abu Dhabi
Country: United Arab Emirates
Phone: 971 2 4459900
Fax: 971 2 4456685
Email: alainins@emirates.net.ae
Website: www.alaininsurance.com
