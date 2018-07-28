Health and Wellness

Maryland In-Home Care Agency Discusses Adult Failure To Thrive Symptoms

Comment(0)

Comfort Home Care, a Maryland in-home care agency, recently released a blog post describing symptoms of failure to thrive in adults. Failure to thrive was previously thought of as an illness primarily affecting infants, but it is now widely accepted as a problem that can affect adults and the elderly as well. It is important to recognize the symptoms of this condition so that it can be treated as quickly as possible.

It can be easy to miss the symptoms of adult failure to thrive, as many consider some of the symptoms — such as lack of energy or appetite — to be a normal side effect of aging. However, failure to thrive is not a regular result of aging and can in fact be a threatening condition that needs immediate attention in order to provide the best quality of life possible. A doctor and in-home care agency can provide key support for the patient and family.

Adult failure to thrive is a multidimensional condition that presents itself primarily as a gradual decline in health without an immediate or obvious explanation. It can be caused by chronic disease that is known or unknown, general physical decline, poor appetite or diet, and bad side effects from medication. The symptoms can include weight loss, lack of energy, dehydration, poor immune system function, low cholesterol, impaired cognitive function, malnutrition, and depression, such as a lack of interest in old friends and hobbies. If a loved one is exhibiting these symptoms, it may be helpful to discuss their medications and behaviors with their doctor, as well as to encourage them to eat and drink a nutritious diet and remain as active as possible.

Comfort Home Care provides in-house care for elderly people in the Maryland area, allowing them to remain at home while receiving the care they need. Its team of certified nursing assistants and geriatric nursing assistants can help people complete daily tasks, such as eating, dressing, and bathing, while also helping ensure that all medication is properly administered. Assistants can also transport their patients to doctors’ appointments.

If you notice any of the symptoms of adult failure to thrive in your loved one, contact an in-home care agency to discuss your situation and get more information. Comfort Home Care can be contacted at 301-984-7681 or through its website at https://www.choosecomforthome.com/. The company is headquartered at 121 Congressional Lane, Suite 201, Rockville, MD 20852.

###

Also Read
Health and Wellness

The Hidden Side of TENS/ EMS pads.How not to use your TENS/EMS pads

editor

TENS stands for Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation. TENS pads are used to sooth pain and aches, increase blood circulation, and loosen up stiff muscles. These pads are frequently used by Athletes to lessen the pain and most importantly to repair the damaged tissues. These pads have made their way into the heart of America. Most […]
Health and Wellness

Porcine Vaccines Market to Expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2025

editor

The global porcine vaccines market was valued at US$ 1,784.0 Mn in 2016 and is projected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2017 to 2025, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Porcine Vaccines Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, […]
Health and Wellness

SantaMedical Offers Pulse Oximeter in 9 attractive colors with 20% discount

editor

Pulse Oximeter with 20% discount is up for grabs. The three models- SM-110, SM-150 and SM-1100 are available in three different colors each. The different designs and different colors have been made to suit customer’s needs. Each model has a different style and appearance to suit your eyes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *