Consumer Electronics market is expected to approach a value of US$ 1,712.9 Bn by 2016 end

Persistence Market Research indicates staggering growth prospects for the global consumer electronics market. The market is expected to approach a value of US$ 1,712.9 Bn by 2016 end, which may raise at a CAGR of 15.4% over the next four years. Smartphones will remain the dominant consumer electronics product type, whereas Asia Pacific will continue to be the leading region over 2016-2020.
The middle-class population is increasing worldwide, since the past few years. Moreover, urban consumers have been indicating a shift in lifestyle. Growing preference for usage of electronic devices in daily chores is primarily driving the market for consumer electronics. Soaring Internet penetration and increasing disposable income are allowing consumers to use multiple electronic devices. This will continue to fuel the market growth over the next few years. Rapid adoption within a short span from their inception is a prominent factor indicating the potential of wearable electronics adoption.
Growing awareness about the benefits of electronic devices will also be a key factor strongly supporting the market growth. Rising popularity of the connected homes concept is likely to push the demand for smart home devices over the forecast period. Smart mobile devices, kitchen appliances, HVAC systems, and intelligent security systems will especially gain traction within the next few years. With rising government support to digitalization of a variety of services, the market is likely to witness surging promotion and adoption of consumer electronics. Moreover, technological advancements and consistent R&D leading to new product launches will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Relatively lower technological awareness among consumers in developing regions and higher costs of electronic devices currently available in the market may collectively continue to create a barrier to the growth of the global consumer electronics market. Recently identified quality issues and technological hazards, especially in smartphones, also play a key role in restricting adoption of smart consumer devices on a global level.
By device type, the global consumer electronics market is segmented into consumer electronic device, wearable device, and smart home device. The three key categories are further sub-segmented. Among these, the consumer electronic device segment will remain dominant with over 97% share of the global market by the end of the forecast period. On the other hand, the smart home device segment is poised to expand at the fastest CAGR through the forecast period. This segment will, however, continue to attract the maximum revenues from smartphones sub-segment, followed by PCs sub-segment.
Based on region, the global consumer electronics market is classified as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and MEA. APEJ is anticipated to retain dominance with over 31% market value share by 2020 end. While North America followed by Europe, will be the next major markets, APEJ market is foreseen to witness the fastest CAGR.

