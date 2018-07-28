Uncategorized

Al Badie Group Expresses Interest to Get into Indian Real Estate Market

Comment(0)

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (July 03, 2018) – Indian real estate market is huge. Most businesses around the world in the property development sector are really aware of the power of the Indian real estate market. When this is the case of most other professionals, the Vice President of the Al Badie Group Mr. Khaled Al Badie with his extensive knowledge in different domains has extended his interest to venture into the real estate market in India. He has expressed his desire to get into partnership with real estate companies in India.

The Al Badie Group has been a forerunner in the property development domain in the United Arab Emirates. Now, the group has a number of premier projects with major developers including Al Qudra, Aldar and Sorouh. From the website of Al Badie Group, it is clear that the existing property development project with this group alone is of a total value of more than 800 million USB.

When talking about the interest towards venturing into India, ABG’s VP said: “We would like to put up residential and commercial projects as well as hotels in India”. When he was asked to share about the locations in which he is looking for real estate companies for partnership, he said that the group is yet to decide on the location.

About Al Badie Group:
Al Badie Group is a group owned by the popular Al Badie Family, a multi-disciplinary group in the United Arab Emirates.

For more information, please visit https://www.steelguru.com/steel/al-badie-group-to-foray-into-indian-realty-space/30556

Media Contact;
Al Badie Group
Hamdan Street, Al Badie Tower, Level 2-3
P.O. Box 229, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Tel: +971-2-6322344
Fax: +971-2-6345284
E-mail: info@albadie.com
###

Also Read
Uncategorized

The Diet Post Offers Comprehensive Keto Diet Info

14 June 2018 – The Diet Post is offering the most extensive as well as genuinely comprehensive information on vegan ketogenic diet out there. One way or the other, seeing how the summer is already here, more and more people are thinking of slimming down. And, of course, it is a whole lot easier said […]
Uncategorized

Global Polyether Polyols Market: Keen Players Invest in Capacity Expansion to Grow Customer Base, finds TMR

In order to bolster their positions in the global polyether polyols market, savvy vendors are funneling money for expanding their production facilities and capacities. This is slated to enable them address the demand of a much larger customer base, effectively. Apart from expansion strategies, companies are also resorting to carefully-considered acquisitions to enhance their positions. […]
Uncategorized

Global Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate Market estimated to reach US$ 250 Mn by 2026

editor

The global sodium lauroyl sarcosinate market was valued at US$ 163.8 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 4.7% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2026.’ […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *