Health and Wellness

16th International Conference on Modern Dental Health and Treatment

Comment(0)

Hi there, Greetings from Dental Health 2018!
On behalf of Organizing Committee, we are pleased to invite you as a potential Speaker/ Delegate/Exhibitor at “16th International Conference on Modern Dental Health & Treatment” which is going to be held on September 21-22, 2018 in Philadelphia, USA.
Dental Health 2018 is achieving the two-fold objective of bringing together a host of dental professionals from multiple and varied specialties. We expect to be able to create a unique platform where dentists, dental nurses, technicians, surgeons, specialists and all dental professionals of diverse nationalities can interact with one another and share their experience, expertise and technological advances.
Conference Series welcomes all the participants across the world to attend this Conference. The theme of the conference is “Probing the major innovations in modern dental practices towards a healthier life” which works with an objective to encourage young minds and their research abilities by providing an opportunity to meet the experts in the field of Dental & Oral Care. It includes Keynote Presentations, Workshops, Symposiums, Young researcher Sessions, Oral talks, Poster Presentations, and Exhibitions. CME and CPD Credits are also issued through this conference.
For more details, visit : https://dentalhealth.conferenceseries.com/

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Remarkable Cancer Care at Southlake Oncology

editor

Dr. James Mackey explains how Southlake Oncology stands out as a remarkable cancer care center.   Southlake, TX – March 20, 2018 – If you have been diagnosed with cancer; breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer or any other malignancy, Southlake oncology will give you the compassion and respect you deserve. The team of professional […]
Health and Wellness

Expandable Interbody Fusion System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Interbody Fusion system is a support used in spinal disorders to maintain the minimum height and decompression. The expandable interbody fusion devices involved superior end plates and inferior endplates for configuring the sequentially Interbody fusion are available in several variants like Ray cage, Pyramesh cage and InterFix cage. In case of interbody spine fusion, the […]
Health and Wellness

Global Congenital Heart Disease Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Congenital heart disease market, size, share, market intelligence, company profiles, market trends, strategy, research report, analysis, forecast 2018-2023 The market for congenital heart disease across the globe is expected to grow impressively during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth of the global congenital heart disease market are rising prevalence of congenital heart disease […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *