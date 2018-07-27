WELP Group at Eurosatory 2018

The Eurosatory is the leading European defence and security exhibition and is being hosted by the French Ministry of Defense in Paris every two years. This year the fair took place from 11th to 15th June 2018. The targeted audience for this event are primarily expert visitors from the security industry.

On a spacious outdoor exhibition space which offered ample space for a wide variety of exhibits, various manufacturers displayed their expertise in the production of land, air and sea vehicles, specialized equipment and security systems for hazard control, defence and security.

A total of 1,800 companies from 63 countries exhibited at this year”s Eurosatory. The number of visitors reached 57,056 international visitors, which represents a renewed increase compared to 2016. This development underlines the positive reputation of this fair among international delegations and experts in the security industry.

The WELP Group was represented with their booth again this year and was able to provide many interested visitors with impressive insights into the group”s product portfolio and expertise.

In particular, the F6-GMC900, based on the GMC Yukon XL Denali, which was an essential element of our exhibition stand, was very well received by the trade fair visitors.

Furthermore, for the first time, our certified, ballistic protective helmet ” H6 PRO (https://www.welp-armouring.com/en/other-products/helmet.html)”, which is now available in the protection level VPAM HVN 6, could be experienced first-hand at our booth. This helmet is characterized by its exceptionally high ballistic protection over the entire helmet surface area of 1,135 cm².

Also presented to the broad audience for the first time was our tactical shield (https://www.welp-armouring.com/en/other-products/ballistic-shield.html) with visor in protection level 6 according to VPAM APR 2006, which is of particular interest to authorities and special units worldwide.

It has been a great pleasure for us to have many inspiring discussions with our customers and guests about our products.