Transformer Market Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, 10 Company Profiles and 2023 Future Market Analysis

Market Overview:-
Transformer market is consistent on its growth stage, since the expansion of transmission and distribution grid. The growing energy demand across the globe accompanied with rise is population, is creating a fruitful market for the expansion of transmission and distribution grid infrastructure. The global rise in conventional and non-conventional power generation is creating a wide scope for the development of electrical components on large scale. The biggest new investment over the succeeding decade will be in China and India as they seek to encounter rising electricity demand while renovating their grids. Developed countries will also be investing significantly, particularly in smart grid infrastructure and renewable energy integration. Transmission and distribution investment is expected to be significant in all major geographies. The growing urbanization and industrialization with development of new data centers across the world, are continuously enhancing the technological aspects. This advancement has created a growing demand for electrical appliance and infrastructure in utility, residential & commercial and industrial sectors. The growth is inter-related with the growth in the transmission and distribution network, to supply power to all major end-users with appropriate power rating and frequency. All these major factors contribute hugely in the development of new transmission and distribution network across the globe, which indirectly boosts the transformer market.
Scope of the Report:-
This study provides an overview of the global transformer market, tracking five market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global transformer market by type, by end-users, and by regions.
Industry Top Key Players:-
The key players of global transformer market are ABB Ltd., (Switzerland), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan). Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India), Hyosung Power & Industrial Solutions (South Korea) and SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) are among others.
Major Points of TOC:-
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
3 Research Methodology
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Factor Analysis
6 Global Transformer Market, By Type
6.1 Overview 35
6.1.1 Distribution Transformer 35
6.1.2 Power Transformer 35
6.1.3 Others 35
7 Global Transformer Market, By Power Rating
7.1 Overview 39
7.1.1 Small Power 39
7.1.2 Medium Power 39
7.1.3 Large Power 39
8 Global Transformer Market, By Cooling Type
8.1 Overview 42
8.1.1 Oil-Cooled Transformer 42
8.1.2 Air-Cooled Transformer 42
Continued….
Regional Analysis:-
The Europe transformer marker is expected to witness phenomenal growth during the forecast period owing to facilitating the expansion of the market through rise in the industrial growth, aging infrastructure which is leading to investment in smart grids, rising production of electricity and growing demand for green energy. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for the global transformer market. The incessant need to modernize and improve existing distribution infrastructure to assist the mounting demand for electricity will lead to an optimistic growth of the transformer market over the forecast period. In the developing nations of Asia Pacific, extensive power plant capacity additions, economic expansions, and the growing need to advance access to electricity are propelling grid expansion and the transformer market. The Middle East & Africa transformer market is divided into Middle East, and Africa. Middle East & Africa has a growing market for the global transformer. Due to developing infrastructure, undeveloped markets in this region and continuously increasing demand for the power has driven the growth of the market.