Super Absorbent Polymers Market – Future Scope Detailed Analysis to 2023

We have produced a new premium report Super Absorbent Polymers Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Super Absorbent Polymers. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Super Absorbent Polymers Market by Types (sodium polyacrylate, polyacrylamide copolymers), applications (baby diaper sector, adult incontinence product, feminine hygiene product) through main geographies in the Global Super Absorbent Polymers Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Super Absorbent Polymers Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Super Absorbent Polymers Market are BASF SE, BAYER AG, Evonik Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corp, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., SDP Global Co. Ltd, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd, LG Chem and Sanyo Chemical Industries. ccording to report the global super absorbent polymers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Segment Covered

The report on global super absorbent polymers market covers segments such as, type and applications. On the basis of type the global super absorbent polymers market is categorized into sodium polyacrylate, polyacrylamide copolymers and other polymers. On the basis of applications the global super absorbent polymers market is categorized into baby diaper sector, adult incontinence product, feminine hygiene product and other sectors.

The emerging economies are expected to boost demand for global super absorbent polymers market with rising applications in different industry verticals. Sodium polyacrylate is the common super absorbent polymer used in the manufacture of personal hygiene products. Sodium polyacrylate, also termed as sodium salt of polyacrylic acid has wide range of industrial and commercial applications. Sodium polyacrylate is used in the manufacture of baby diapers, feminine hygiene products and as an artificial snow. It is also used for other applications such as agriculture, construction and other industrial applications. In addition, polyacrylamide copolymers are produced from acrylamide subunits have high water absorbent. Polyacrylamide copolymers are used in applications such as papermaking, wastewater treatment, facial surgery, and screen-printing, among others. Super absorbent polymers have wide range of applications in the market. They are categorized into general, medical and others. Among the mentioned applications, general applications are expected to be the largest and fastest growing application of super absorbent polymers market. In medical applications, advanced wound care is the largest consumer of super absorbent polymers.

Growing hygiene concerns among the consumers, especially in the emerging economies has led to increase in demand for hygiene products. This has led to rise in demand for super absorbent polymers in the market. Growing demand for baby diapers and sanitary products has also led to huge market demand from the developed as well as developing economies.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2015-2023. North America is the largest consumer of super absorbent polymers due to high demand and usage of hygiene products in the region.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global super absorbent polymers market such as, BASF SE, BAYER AG, Evonik Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corp, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., SDP Global Co. Ltd, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd, LG Chem and Sanyo Chemical Industries.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global super absorbent polymers market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of super absorbent polymers market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the super absorbent polymers market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the super absorbent polymers market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

