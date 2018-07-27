Business

Structured Cabling Market Trends, Growth Prospects Till, 2025 : Radiant Insights, Inc

Comment(0)

Presence of a high connectivity network in regions such as North America has facilitated widespread adoption of structured cabling systems.

Need for advanced technologies has increased the generation of vast amounts of IoT data, which often causes delays and latency. Structured cabling systems help enhance data transfer speed, which further aids in avoiding delays.

Presence of a high connectivity network in regions such as North America has facilitated widespread adoption of structured cabling systems. Thus, the North American regional market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. 

Structured cabling systems are used across various verticals such as government, industrial, IT and telecommunications, residential, and commercial. 

Further key findings from the study suggest:

• The global structured cabling market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period

• The fiber optic cables segment is estimated to reach around USD 4.2 billion over the forecast period owing to increasing importance of cloud computing and high bandwidth applications

• The data center segment is expected to register a CAGR of around 8.0% over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for smart devices and rising usage of mobile data

• Based on vertical, the IT and telecommunication segment dominated the structured cabling market in 2016 and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period

Interested in this report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/structured-cabling-market/request-sample

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions
1.3 List of Data Sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Structured Cabling Market – Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 – 2025
2.2 Structured Cabling Market, 2014 – 2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want. 

Also Read
Business

Heat Stable Flavor Market development trends, key manufacturers and competitive analysis 2018-2028

Heat stable flavors are flavors that do not degenerate their structure and remain steady at high temperatures. Heat stable flavors are ideal to be used in bakery applications and also remain a preferred choice for other applications, such as processed food, beverage dairy and confectionary, among others. As heat stable flavors are able to withstand […]
Business

The best way to Choose the ideal Gym!

Picking out the ideal gym that is most conducive to you is no effortless task. There are many factors that ought to be weighed when deciding. Besides being comfortable, you’d like a gym that is definitely also functional and where you will not shed motivation. What ever your purpose for joining a gym, retain reading […]
Business

latest free full album zip Mp3 download Website

Latest 2018 Free Hiphop and RnB Mp3 Songs, Album, Ep, Mixtape Download – Latest 2018 Free Hiphop & RnB Mp3 Songs, Album, Ep, Mixtape Download. latest free full album zip Mp3 download Website

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *