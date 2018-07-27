Business

Sansui Electronics: One-stop weighing solution

Sansui Electronics is a renowned name in the field of multi-purpose electronic products. Sansui Electronics Pvt. Ltd. is the manufacturer, supplier and exporter of various kinds of weighing scales and weighing systems. We offer these scales and systems in multiple designs for multiple usages. All weighing needs are met with our huge range of products available in various models and varieties.
Accurate weighing, perfect calibration, dainty look and ease and convenience of use are some of our specialties. Our scales not only provide accurate weight but also include price computing and counting. This gives a holistic solution to customers providing accuracy and comfort. Sansui weighing scales are available in several designs and models such as platform scales, table top scales, jewellery scales, high accuracy balances, milk weighing systems and heavy-duty platform scales too.
We provide service to several packing industries, rolling mills, laboratories, jewellers, co-operatives, dairies and chilling centres.
Accuracy, ease, robust infrastructure, variety, and excellent quality is our permanent assurance to our customers. Our Research and design department is always proactive in bringing in the best to cater to every minute need of our customers. Sansui Electronics Pvt. Ltd. is a one stop solution to all weighing needs.

