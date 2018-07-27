Uncategorized

Portland-Acupuncture.com Announces July and August Special Deal

Comment(0)

Portland, Oregon (July 27, 2018) Portland-Acupuncture.com, the best acupuncture clinic in Portland has announced that they are offering special discounts in the months of July and August. Patients can receive services for as low as $60-$75. Our services include: Acupuncture, Cupping, Herbal medicine, Functional Medicine Consultation, and Structural Adjustment.

Portland Acupuncture Clinic treats the following conditions: auto, sports and work injuries, anxiety and depression, stress-related syndromes, arthritis, tendonitis, joint pain, degenerative disc disorders, musculoskeletal pain, fibromyalgia, headaches, migraines, asthma, allergies, common cold, influenza, bronchitis, lung infections, bladder and kidney infections, infertility, impotence, erectile dysfunction, chronic fatigue syndrome, diarrhea, nausea, weight loss, insomnia and sleep problems, cardiac palpitations, hypertension, congestive heart failure, menopause, PMS and menstrual irregularity, and many other conditions.

Acupuncture is one branch of Traditional (Chinese) Medicine, or Traditional Medicine. Acupuncture is the gentle insertion of very ﬁne needles into points on the body. This process stimulates the lymphatic, vascular and neural pathways within the body, allowing natural healing to occur.

Serving clients throughout the Portland metropolitan region, Portland Acupuncture is a full-service traditional medicine healing center offering a variety of modalities to address the unique needs of every patient. To learn more about, to view its offering of pain relief services, or to make an appointment, call or text 503-481-0283.

About Portland Acupuncture
Founded by Al Thieme, LAc and MAOM, an acupuncturist with over 10 years of experience. Portland Acupuncture is dedicated to providing the most effective acupuncture, herbal medicine and nutrition therapies to clients throughout Portland.

Media Contact:
Portland Acupuncture
Contact: Al Thieme
Website: https://portland-acupuncture.com
Address: 2450 SE Belmont Ave Portland, OR 97214, USA
Phone: 503-481-0283 and Fax: 503-536-6590
Email: al.thieme@comcast.net
Like us: https://www.facebook.com/PortlandAcupunctureClinic/
###

Also Read
Uncategorized

Companion Animal Healthcare Market Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2023 By MarketResearchFuture.com

Market research future has a half cooked research report on Global Companion Animal Healthcare Market. The Global market for companion animal healthcare is growing continuously and expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2017 to 2023 Companion animal market is increasing due to an increase in number of people having pets, change in […]
Uncategorized

Get In Shape For Women Partners with Kettlebell Kitchen in Creating Nutrition Plans

Get In Shape For Women, in partnership with Kettlebell Kitchen, integrates a comprehensive meal plan that facilitates healthy weight management. (NATICK, 07/13/2018) – Get In Shape For Women (GISFW) and Kettlebell Kitchen work together to provide nutrition plans for every weight management goal. Nutrition plans include low-calorie meals that help with fat loss or weight […]
Uncategorized

RapidPlas Offers Livestock Watering Troughs and Packages

Due to the scorching temperatures of the summer and the forecast of another severe heat wave, Local Land Services (LLS) District Veterinarian teams throughout Australia warn livestock owners of the impact of high temperatures on their livestock. [TAMWORTH, 30/5/2018] – With high temperatures in Australia continuing, livestock owners are advised by LLC vets to follow […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *