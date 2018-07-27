Jumppinggoose ® designs fashion forecast for Spykar’s SS18

July 2018: Bangalore and Mumbai based Strategic Design Agency Jumpinggoose® leaded the fashion forecast for Spykar’s line, SS18. The looks were created in sync with the global trends of the season and have been built keeping the brand Spykar in mind. The concept revolves around the rejuvenation of the urban mindset, with a drive to turn their concrete jungles into a “Wonderland”. Taking a road off from just highlighting the roles of color play and styles, the philosophy behind the forecast compels one to speculate life around the four walls of the city.

The forecaster presents the synergy between wilderness and current trends, ‘Wonderland’ designed by Jumppinggoose®sets a benchmark that is truly international and intriguing. The range comprises casual denims, T-shirts, utility shirts and accessories that highlight the fabric and its styles to the fullest.

The concept behind “Wonderland” was to create two distinctive looks, Rovers and Mariners that represent journey of free spirited individual. Blurring borders and hand picking native flavours, this collection goes ‘Glocal’ with Boho Nomadic overtones.

The Rover widely covers the wandering biker look, with utility topwear, washed tees and outdoor gear. With Waterwashed graphic, sunbaked denims and nautical accessories, the Mariner design captures the spirit of aquatic wonderland waiting to be explored.

Piyush Bandhari,Co-founder,Jumpinggoose ® shares, “We believe that the urban youth combines the maturity of city life with the exuberance of life in the wilderness. “Wonderland” is perfect for the youth who are always on the move for something above and beyond. Dominated by the hues of earth and water, this new design calls out to the bold and adventurous urban population of India”.

The agency offers Brand Identity, Design for Space, Communication Design and Product Design. The agency’s forte lies in Apparel and Product Design, Shoot, Communication Design, Packaging, Retail Design, Concept, Digital Design, Window Display, Graphics and more. To its credit, the agency has been associated with clients Myntra, Flipkart, Spykar, Westside, Roadster, Wrogn, Imara, Wrangler, Levis Allen Solly, Royal Enfield to name a few. To add to its credit, JUMPINGGOOSE also has some celebrity clients’ like HRX by Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha for Exceed Entertainment, Kunal Kapoor for Ketto and All About You: Deepika Padukone for Myntra.