Industrial protective clothing Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2022

The Industrial Protective Clothing Market was valued around USD 6.56 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 10.55 billion by the end of 2022 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.34% during the forecast period. Increasing workplace threats combined with rising safety concerns for employees in sectors like manufacturing, food processing, chemical, oil & gas are anticipated to be prime factors that influence the growth of this market.

Key Growth Factors Affecting on Market:

Rising awareness towards the health and safety of workers along with growing industrial fatalities in developing economies because of inadequacy of protective gear is anticipated to boost the growth over the estimated time frame. Technological developments alongside changing purchaser requirement protective clothing which consolidates security with mold and appeal is additionally evaluated to increase market extension.

Safety principles by administrative offices that include Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), primarily in Europe and North America are a noteworthy market driver for mechanical protective clothing. Conferences in regard with employee health and safety issues and processes like total quality management (TQM) have propelled the demand of industrial protective clothing making it compulsory for organizations to adhere to the regulations in association with the safety of employees at workplace

As per the Occupational Safety and Health Administration the predominance of protective clothing worldwide is anticipated to increase in industries like healthcare, pharmaceutical and research laboratories. Rising value of raw materials that render characteristics such as high resistance to heat, light weight, wear & tear resistance and comfort are anticipated to compel organizations to widely invest in research and development.

Competitive Insights:

Industrial protective clothing market share on a global level is extremely competitive due to major diverse product landscape that includes coats, boots, gloves, shoe covers, and overalls. Competitive landscape is characterized by integrations, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships. Some of the major companies in the industry are Lakeland Industries, Inc, Bennett Safetywear Ltd, DuPont, Australian Defence Apparel, Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, PBI Performance Products and Teijin Ltd.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The biggest regional market was North America that registered for more than 35 percent of the market profit in 2014 and is said to witness significant growth in the upcoming years. The region is described by fast development in fragments, for example, thermal and fire retardant protective apparel. This growth is on account of various modifications in the industry principles by government organizations like Occupational Safety and Health Administration and National Fire Protection Association. Rising initiatives towards the safety of workers coupled with great demand from the manufacturing and automotive industry is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Technological advancements coupled with volatile demand of consumers for protective clothing that provides security, attractiveness and comfort is expected to bolster the growth of this market. Increasing manufacturing and enhanced infrastructure in countries like Brazil, China, Israel, Vietnam and India is anticipated to fuel the demand of the product in the upcoming years.

The Industrial Protective Clothing Market is segmented as follows-

Industrial Protective Clothing Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2022 ($Million)

Durable clothing

Disposable clothing

Industrial Protective Clothing Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2022 ($Million)

Mechanical protective clothing

Chemical defending garments

Limited general use clothing

Flame retardant apparel

Clean room clothing

What makes our report unique?

1) An extensive research study on the Global Industrial Protective Clothing market, and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the Industrial Protective Clothing market.

2) We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.

3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

