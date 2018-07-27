Tech

Future Electronics Signs New Worldwide Distribution Agreement with Alium Batteries

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) July 27, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is very pleased to announce that they have signed a new Worldwide Distribution Agreement with Alium Batteries.

As the world’s leading designer and manufacturer of advanced batteries, Alium develops higher performing and critically reliable rechargeable batteries for wearable electronics, medical, portable electronics and industrial applications.

Future Electronics customers will now be able to choose from Alium’s wide range of quality batteries that meet today’s demands for higher performance, higher energy density, increased safety, lighter weight and longer cycle life.

Alium Batteries was established in 2010, and has over 3400 employees in the United States, Europe and Asia. It is headquartered in Hong Kong, and has factories in Shenzhen, Wuhan City, and Shanghai, China as well as in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

For more information and to order from the full range of Alium products available through Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

