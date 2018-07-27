Formula Group enhances its mobility management portfolio for expatriates by adding interior designing services

27th, July, 2018, New Delhi: Formula Group, India’s leading integrated mobility conglomerate, has added Interior Designing to its portfolio of cutting-edge expatriate management services. With an aim to provide exceptional planning and design services to its clients, Formula Group has on boarded a superlatively talented team of interior designers and execution experts with years of experience.

By adding Interior Designing to its list of offerings, Formula Group has geared up to offer innovative solutions to efficiently utilize floor space in order to increase productivity and create an extraordinary workplace. The company is offering high-quality, modern designs that incorporate state-of-the art materials curated by professional designers. It plans to further enhance customer experience by offering services like 24/7 support, incomparable cost advantage and excellent time management. This strengthens the “Single Window Solution” business model of Formula group, enabling clients to focus on their core business and leaving the rest to FG.

Commenting on the development, Ms. Shiivani Aggarwal, CEO, Formula Group said, “We are glad to announce our expansion into the Interior Designing space. Commercial relocation is a key part of the Formula Group Relocation service chain and introducing Interior Designing as a service will create immense value add for its clients who will be able to source Furnishings & fit outs from us directly. We have always strived to offer our clients a seamless transition into different locations and cultures. With this unique service, we will further enhance our vision of making cross-border mobility a hassle-free process for companies and individuals. We have experienced designers on board, who can understand the requirements of our varied client base and offer solutions in line with their tastes and preferences.”

Established in 2004, Formula Group offers a host of mobility management services including immigration and relocation, fleet management, cultural training and corporate housing to expatriates. It offers end-to-end, single-window services to list of high-end clients including an assortment of Fortune 500 companies. The newly integrated Interior Designing solutions are a testament to the brand’s commitment to supporting individuals and companies that are looking to expand and flourish across borders without procedural roadblocks. It significantly adds to Formula Group’s existing, remarkable value proposition.