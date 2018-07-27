Entertainment

Engage yourself with upcoming sensation Sahil Badal at the 17th Edition of ‘Arise’ – A musical extravaganza by Artist Aloud & Hard Rock Cafe

After work-parties are the best time to relax and catch up with friends. To ensure that you enjoy your weekday evenings like never-before, Artist Aloud in association with Hard Rock Cafe presents the 17th edition of ‘Arise’, an evening of live performances.

Popularly known as ‘Badal’, this Punjabi sensational musician is taking the internet by storm with his renditions of chartbuster international tracks. The self trained, young Youtube star, rose to fame with his debut track – Vamos featuring Rajakumari and Seerat Kapoor – that garnered more than 10 Million+ views. With the 17th Edition of ‘Arise’, Sahil Badal is all set to enrapture you with his sensational voice.

Delhiites are all set to twirl on the tracks of Sahil Badal this Tuesday with Artist Aloud and Hard Rock Cafe.

When: 31st July 2018
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Delhi
Time: 8:30 pm onwards
Entry: Free

