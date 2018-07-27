Chef Vamsi Bhargav appointed as the Executive Chef of Mercure Hyderabad KCP

Chef Vamsi Bhargav has been appointed as the new Executive Chef for Mercure Hyderabad KCP. With an expertise in fine dining in Global Cuisine and catering events, Vamsi has excellent culinary skills and is passionate about contemporary food presentations.

With an experience of over 12 years, chef Vamsi has built his career through various assignments from round the world. With a bachelor’s Degree in Catering Technology & Culinary Arts from Culinary Academy of India, Hyderabad, Vamsi started his journey with The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata and later explored various cuisines in Australia and United Kingdom which has led to enhancing his culinary repertoire. Prior to joining AccorHotels, Vamsi had a long stints with Park Hyatt as Preopening team member, then a short stint with Radisson Blu.

Gold medallist in food crafting and sculpturing at WGSHA Quest, India and a Silver Medallist at International Cooking Cup Competition, Melbourne, Australia in 2009, Vamsi worked at with Arnie’s Fine Food and PJ’S Pasta Bar & Restaurant, Australia as Head Chef. Apart from a well-illustrated career he also worked with celebrity Chef James Martin in UK.

With an illustrious career Vamsi brings with him vast knowledge and understanding of the hospitality industry. His passion, zeal and dedication towards food at every stage has helped him evolve into a versatile personality. He aims towards the highest level of quality, driven by creativity.

Speaking on the appointment Mr. Soumitra Pahari, Hotel Manager, Mercure Hyderabad KCP said “We are delighted to welcome Chef Vamsi as Executive Chef at Mercure Hyderabad KCP. With new appointment, we look forward to sharpening the team in terms of both knowledge and skills in order to provide a memorable and authentic experience to our valued guest. We are confident that he will guide our hotel to new heights of culinary perfection and guest satisfaction”