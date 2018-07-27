Cell Gene Therapy 2018

Conference series llc LTD invites you to the “8th International Conference and Exhibition on Cell & Gene Therapy” which will be held November 27-28, 2018 at Athens, Greece. This Conference mainly focuses on the theme “Promising Techniques and Advances towards Gene Therapy”.
