Education

Brian Coester, CoesterVMS CEO, Speaks at R.I.C.A. Graduation Ceremony

Comment(0)

ROCKVILLE, Md, June, 2018 – Brian Coester, CEO at CoesterVMS, was honored as the guest speaker at the Regional Institute for Children & Adolescents (R.I.C.A.) graduation ceremony for their senior class. The speech was centered around believing in yourself and working hard towards your goals.

“Trust yourself, believe in yourself, be yourself, stand up for yourself, and work your butt off. Be you, be different, and understand that a lot of people can speak into your life but they can not speak for you,” said Coester to the 2018 graduating class.

“We were honored to have Brian Coester there who has been an outstanding member of the Montgomery County School system for years. He spoke to the kids from experience, and we were glad to have him come,” said principal Josh Munsey.

The 2018 graduating class has a bright future ahead of them, with 15 graduates accepted into 4 year universities, 8 accepted into 2 year colleges, and 2 trade schools! RICA is a MCPS special education school for students with emotional disabilities, autism, specific learning disabilities, and other health impairments, serving Montgomery County and several counties in the state of Maryland.

Also Read
Education

European Piano Academy: The Ideal Destination to Learn Piano

The European Piano Academy was established in Sydney by professional pianist and teacher, Illya Zozulya. He had the aim of teaching Australian students how to play the piano by combining the best traditions of European and Russian techniques of the Australian students. At EPA, the tutors focus on strengthening the emotional and mental aspects of […]
Education

Prepare Dba Interview Questions Online to Get Your Dream Job

editor

Attending an interview is always stressful as it is the last step in the pursuit of your job and not knowing what shall be asked in an interview. If you are applying for dba jobs here is one portal dbainterviewquestions.com that can help you out in preparing the dba interview questions online with extensive coverage […]
Education

Finance Assignment Help: The most helpful writing service provide by Assignment Help UK.

editor

The Finance Assignment Help confirmations to give the assignments on time. The social event of errand essayist ensure that the understudies show the endeavor inside the stipulated due date. These assignments empower the understudy to upgrade their created work limit and learn things in detail. The changed overview clear the stray bits of the understudies […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *