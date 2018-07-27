Health and Wellness

Avoid Sedation, Prolonged Recovery with Peak ENT and Voice Center’s Advanced Treatment Methods

Peak ENT and Voice Center, a trusted Colorado-based clinic, enhances patient convenience by employing a new diagnostic method that eliminates the need for sedation and reduces recovery time.

[BROOMFIELD, 07/27/2018] — Peak ENT and Voice Center invests in high-end diagnostic technology that lessens recovery time for patients and eliminates the need for deep sedation.

Less Downtime, No Sedation

Peak ENT and Voice Center provides an alternative to upper endoscopy (EGD) in diagnosing issues concerning the throat. EGD calls for the administration of IV and fluids, as well as powerful sedation that may affect the patient’s memory and ability to carry out simple tasks. EGD may also require an entire day of rest to allow the patient to recover from sedation.

The providers at Peak ENT and Voice Center strengthen their capacity to diagnose and treat various throat and voice disorders by onboarding state-of-the-art endoscopy equipment. The clinic performs in-office transnasal esophagoscopy (TNE) under local anesthesia.

TNE is a simpler alternative to EGD. Performed under local anesthesia, it allows the visualization of the nasal sinuses, pharynx, larynx, and esophagus, but without the pain points associated with the use of EGD.

The TNE procedure is painless and takes between 3-5 minutes on average. There is no downtime, and the patient is released immediately to resume normal activities, drive home, or even report to work.

When to Seek Professional Help

Some symptoms signal an urgent need for care. The clinic’s ENT doctors recommend an evaluation when experiencing the following symptoms:

• A sore throat that persists longer than two to three weeks and does not respond to standard treatments
• Recurring throat infections such as pharyngitis or tonsillitis
• Hoarseness or difficulty in breathing and swallowing associated with throat pain
• Lump(s) in the neck particularly if it appears to worsen
• Coughing up blood

About Peak ENT and Voice Center

Peak ENT and Voice Center is a Colorado-based clinic providing comprehensive treatment and surgical procedures for various ear, nose and throat conditions. The facility is composed of board certified and fellowship-trained physicians, audiologists, and speech therapists. Extending their services to plastic surgery, Peak ENT and Voice Center also employs qualified medical aestheticians. They operate in three locations: Broomfield, Golden, and Brighton.

Learn more about the clinic. Visit https://peakentandvoicecenter.com/.

