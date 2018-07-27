Tech

Acordis Technology & Solutions & Miami HEAT Host Meet & Greet at Victim Response with Bam Adebayo

Comment(0)

MIAMI, FLORIDA— Best known as the IT Solutions Provider for the Miami HEAT, Acordis Technology & Solutions and the Miami HEAT hosted a meet and greet with the organization’s Edrice “Bam” Adebayo at Victim Response’s Purple Moose Summer Camp.

Victim Response, Inc. (VRI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing services to victims of domestic violence, rape, sexual assault and other victims of crime. Their services include emergency shelter, counseling, community education, and more. On May 14th, 2004, VRI opened “The Lodge”, a confidential location that provides shelter for domestic violence victims. “Giving back to the community is one of the many core values at Acordis,” says Rehan Khan, CEO of Acordis Technology & Solutions. “To see the look on the children’s faces while they played with Bam is truly priceless.”

If you would like to make a contribution to the Victim Response organization, please visit their website at http://www.thelodgemiami.org.

About Acordis International Corp

Acordis is a Florida-based organization that dedicates itself to helping companies increase efficiencies and reduce costs by implementing technological solutions. Acordis is best known for its expertise, performance and knowledge in Data Center & Virtualization, Security, Storage & Backup, Managed IT, Collaboration & Enterprise Networks, Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Digital Signage and Multi-Functioning Printers. Acordis partners with cutting-edge technology manufacturers such as Cisco, Xerox, VMWare, Microsoft, Samsung, HP, Citrix, Barracuda, and many more. For more information, please visit www.acordiscorp.com.

Also Read
Tech

Exclusive Market Study Estimates that Marine Electronics Market will Grow at 6.5% CAGR During 2018-2028

Marine electronics comprises electronic devices designed for the marine environment. Marine electronic devices are water-resistant so that salt water cannot affect or destroy them. Marine electronic devices include marine VHF radios, chart plotters, autopilots, fish finders/sonars, radars, gyrocompasses, GPS, satellite TVs, and various audio and video devices. The marine electronics market is highly dependent on […]
Tech

Synthetic Monitoring Market 2018 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2023

editor

Global Synthetic Monitoring Market Report, Type (Saas Application Monitoring, Mobile Application Monitoring, Web Application Monitoring), Service (Consulting, Training And Support), Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical – Forecast Till 2023 Market synopsis: With the rising adoption of application performance monitoring, there has been an enormous rise in demand for the synthetic control and real user monitoring. […]
Tech

Infrastructure Monitoring Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2018-2023

Market Highlights: Infrastructure Monitoring is the continuous process of collection of data at regular intervals to provide alerts of unplanned downtime, resource saturation, and network intrusion. Infrastructure monitoring is also useful in forensic investigations to determine the main cause of errors. The basic objective of infrastructure monitoring is to analyze system administration practices for any […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *