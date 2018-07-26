Yoga and Exercise Mats Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Upto 2023

A Research Study Titled, “Yoga And Exercise Mats Market By Product (exercise Mats, Yoga Mats) And Distribution Channel Department Stores, Online Retail, Mono-brand Stores) – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2023”, Published By Crystal Market Research

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Gaia Inc, TriMax Sports Inc, Nike, Manduka, Merrithew Corporation, Boheme Yoga, JadeYoga, Body-Solid and Yoga Direct. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Yoga and Exercise Mats Market – Industry Highlights:

The global Yoga and Exercise Mats Market has encountered significant development over the years and is foreseen to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Yoga and exercise mats are manufactured mats that are used for exercises and yoga. Yoga and exercise mats are gaining significance as of late because of increasing trend of routine with regards to exercise among people. Practicing yoga and exercising everyday are critical in maintaining balance in the body and also helps in the advancement of body flexibility and strength. Physical exercises not just enhance the health but also enhance the psychological dependability by decreasing depression, tension, and anxiety. The growing awareness towards being healthy and aversion of medical problems, for example, elevated cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity are prompting interest towards regular yoga and exercise among the populace thereby,

Yoga and Exercise Mats Market – Segmentation:

Yoga and Exercise Mats Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Exercise mats

Yoga mats

Yoga and Exercise Mats Market, By Distribution Channel, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Department stores

Online retail

Mono-brand stores

Distribution Channel Outlook:

The mono-brand stores represented most of the sales of yoga and exercise mats in 2016 and are anticipate to continuing dominating he market over the forecast period. In addition to the superior look and feel of these stores, the accessibility of an extensive variety of products that are fabricated under a similar brand will likewise drive the more shoppers towards these stores, which thusly, will drive the development of the market in this fragment.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The yoga and exercise mats market in North America including U.S. Canada is foreseen to catch a substantial piece of the yoga and exercise mats piece of the overall industry in 2016 because of the rising number of health and other fitness clubs. Expanded awareness towards staying healthy is creating a positive effect upon the North America yoga and exercise mats market. The yoga and exercise mat market of North America is trailed by Europe in 2016. On the other side, the yoga and exercise mat market of Asia Pacific locale is foreseen to witness the most encouraging interest of yoga and exercise mats amid the conjecture time frame.

Yoga and Exercise Mats Market – By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

