What Lies ahead for Adventure Sports in the time to come?

The Ministry of Tourism declared 2018 as the ‘Year of Adventure Tourism’. With this
the time to come will see a number of events to encourage adventure sports. 2017
witnessed good and adventurous sports in the country and is expected to be trending
in 2018 in a more advanced form. Besides sports, there is an increasing trend of
photography and for this; people explore places and a new destination in the country.
Millennials are increasing in number and are looking for fun and outdoor sports that
will engage them in challenging activities. Due to these increasing adventure sports,
adventure tourism is also gaining market share.
India’s highest Bungy is at a height of 83 mtrs in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand that is
conducted byhighly experienced and professional jump masters from New Zealand.
What makes this Bungy more exciting and thrilling is the scenic beauty of Uttarakhand
and its green mountains. In Rishikesh, the bungee zone is built over a rocky cliff
overlooking the river HALL, a tributary of river Ganga. The Bungy Jump is done from a
fixed cantilever- the only one of its kind in India- making it the most thrilling Bungy
experience in India.
Other sports such as Paragliding is something new in India and is gradually becoming
popular in the recent past. Place in India like Kullu, Solang, Lahaul, Spiti,
Naukutchiyatal, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Matheran and Mahabaleshwar are some the
major paragliding sites in the country. This sport is best suited for September and
December & March and June. Rock Climbing is another adventurous sport which is not
new, but people have started accepting it as one. There are many sites in the country
such as Aravali range, Western Ghats and Himachal Pradesh where one can experience
the Rock Climbing. Not to forget Skiing, which is popular in the colder region of the
world, is one of the favourite winter sports. Audi in Garhwal region of Himachal
Pradesh is one of the best skiing spot other than Kurfi, Narkhanda, Manali and the
likes.
These adventure sports in India will flourish more in an advanced form in 2018 such
one can still enjoy skiing in summers. Nowadays, many malls and amusement parks
have come with such outdoor concepts which one can enjoy at any season. Similarly,
one can enjoy Rock Climbing with artificially or man-made huge rocks and this will
work for other adventure sports like Bungee Jump, Flying Fox, Giant Swing, Rafting
Rock-climbing, Flying Safari and much more.
Besides sports, there is an increasing trend of photography and for this people head
out to place in India like Rishikesh in Uttrakhand, Singalila Ridge in West Bengal, Pang
to Rumtse in Ladakh, Baga in Goa, Shepherd’s Trail in Himachal Pradesh, etc. Young
generations are looking for more such fun and outdoor sports in the coming year in
order to engaging themselves in such lifetime experience.
Adventure activities also give options and opportunities for the tourists to explore the
destination and this is, in turn, resulted in increasing number of hotels, boutiques,
guest houses, and motels. Adventure sports, especially in the lap of nature- gets the
adrenaline rushing and is truly an enriching experience to carry back home. As such, it
is a big boost to mental health as well. Such fun and adventurous activities can also
contribute immensely towards keeping one active. Engaging in these sports help form
lasting friendships with the peers’ one shares the experience with, and a mentor
relationship with the jump masters. Which is why these are also preferred for
Corporate Outbound expeditions, to enhance team bonding.
After witnessing the presence and increasing number of such outdoor sports across the
globe, it is expected to soon be the future of India not only as a sport but also in
terms of tourism. It is also likely that the Indian tourism sector is likely to grow at an
average annual rate of 7.9 percent till 2023 and has a potential to further expand.
Despite this, the adventure tourism market in India is very small as compared to the
Western countries in the world. A survey conducted by a trade body states that the
global market stands at USD 89 billion (around Rs 5.34 trillion) and India, on the other
hand, stands less at around USD 75 million (around Rs 25 billion).
The government of India is now playing a major role in growing the tourism sector in
the country. Not only at state level, but also at the central level, the‘Incredible
India’ Campaign covers must-have experiences within the travel and adventure sports
industry. There are several promotional drives and exhibitions being organised
towards this end in 2018.
The outdoor or adventure sports keep one healthy such as cricket or football or even
badminton and squash require strength and make use of all the muscles in one’s body.
Similarly, people nowadays are looking for a break from their daily hustle bustle life
and looking for fun activities like trekking, climbing, rafting, etc as a weekend
getaways or for long holidays to detoxify their body and soul. The younger generation
is not only inclined towards these sports,but is well aware and eager to lap them up.
In order to get away from this technology-dependent life, one must give adventure
sports a try.
The adventure sports also help in increasing confidence as it is a game of mind, soul
and body in challenging conditions. For some, it is more of a meditation and
disconnecting with the world in the middle of mountain and greenery.