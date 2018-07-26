Business

Vroom Drive Has Announced a New Feature Update Regarding Customising Trips after Booking

Bangalore, India, – Vroom Drive has now added an extra feature to their services. They are now allowing their clients to extend their time and reschedule the trips. Vroom drive is one of the renowned self-car rental service provider company which always stand to make your dreams come true with a memorable trip by the car rental world.

Vroom drive always brings something special for their customers along with extraordinary services. This time, they have announced a new feature update for their customers which will be more comfortable for the users during the booking of a car. They can now extend their time and also reschedule their trips anytime, anywhere. For that purpose, they don’t need to do this offline, they can do so from Vroom Drive’s web application.

Vroom Drive has established itself as one of the largest car hire companies in Bangalore which provides reliable and affordable services to their customers. When you visit their website, you will find a wide range of cars to choose from and make your trip pleasant. Mainly it is a unique E-Commerce website which helps over lacs of people, travelling across various cities with an online spot booking, car conformation & making payments.

Vroom Drive offers self-drive cars to the customers who provide more control, privacy, and freedom with its features, and that is the reason Vroom Drive is very famous among the people in Bangalore. Their motive is to bring the concept of self-drive car rental to let people drive and explore with their personal space and freedom, in a convenient and luxurious manner. If you want to get more details about their facilities, services and policies visit Vroomdrive.com. You’ll find the most beautiful features that attract clients to Vroom Drive for booking a car as per their desire, by just signing up on their web application and providing the basic details.

You can also contact Vroom Drive to know more about their offers and services by sending them an email on support@vroomdrive.com or calling them at 080 22531122.

About the Company:

Vroom Drive India Private Limited is an e-commerce website which allow their users to hire and rent a car online with secure payment options. They are specialized in Self Drive Car rental in Bangalore providing a custom-made service which allows the client to decide everything according to their wish.

Contact Details:

Sreejith Pariyarath – Marketing Head
Add: 150, 12th Cross, JP Nagar 2nd phase
Bangalore, Karnataka – 560078
Phone Number: – 080 22531122, 26580777
Company Email ID: – info@vroomdrive.com
Website: https://www.vroomdrive.com/

