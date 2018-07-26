Entertainment

VIRSAA FRIENDSHIP DAY OFFICIAL AFTER-PARTY

Pune July 2018: Pune’s Biggest Friendship day party is here. Come and celebrate Friendship Day with your buddies at one of the biggest pop-up nights in town. This special Friendship Day edition is all set to consume the night with 6 hours of non-stop music, feeding both your mind and soul.

The specially organized Friendship Day bash will have 5 artists, who will be performing brassy numbers in the ballroom with pumping beats.

Get ready for the only happening plan in the town this friendship day!!!

Please find below the event details

Date: 5th August, 2018

Venue: The Westin, Koregaon Park

Time: 6:30 pm Onwards.

The ticket pricings are as below:

· Individual – 1000

· Party Bulk – 9000

· VIP Table – 50000

Grab your tickets now at Bookmyshow.com and TicketExpress.in

