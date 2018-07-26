Entertainment

Viral Music Media Expands Its Brand Into Video On Demand, Launching A Streaming Network For All Things Independent Music & Culture

Los Angeles – Today, Viral Music Media announced its new division, Viral Music Video (VMV). The 20-year-old company will expand its network into Video on Demand (VOD), with a special focus on independent music, fashion, news, and culture.

VMV network will tap into the 51 million U.S. households who now engage in over-the-top (OTT) streaming of videos. Viewers will be able to watch VMV Network on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Smart TV’s, and VEWD. VMV will be based around the content generated from its legacy brands, TRUE Magazine and RnB Magazine.

TRUE Magazine is known for its exclusive music releases and cover stories that have featured well-known artists such as Jay-Z, Stix, Snoop Dogg, YG, 50 Cent, Kanye West, and many more. They will launch with VOD Hip-Hop, The Crib, Diary of P Frank Williams, and several other shows.

RnB Magazine is known for its features of new voices with artists such as Elle Varner, Eric Bellinger, Rico Love, Oshea, and more. RnB’s channel will be launching with My Melody, Wine, Sex & Flowers, and a partnership with YouTube’s McClure twins, who have over 1 million subscribers.

The new division and expansion into video on demand services will continue the company’s growth. “The industry is all video and voice. We are going to lead the pack that goes headfirst into that direction,” CEO of VMM, David Hill, shares. VMM’s brand is the voice for independent artists across all digital platforms.

VMV is currently looking to add more talent before the September release of its channel. If you have content that will fit their programming, please visit the Viral Music Media website and search up VMV for more information on how to submit your work.

For more information about the shows, content, and/or how to brand your products/music, please contact creative@viralmusicmedia.com.

